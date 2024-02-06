Czech climbers are rescued from Austria’s highest mountain after high winds forced a 2-night wait

BERLIN (AP) — Two Czech climbers have been rescued from Austria’s highest mountain after holding out in a shelter for two nights as high winds prevented helicopters from getting to them. The two men informed authorities on Sunday evening that they had been injured by a rockfall on the north face of the Grossglockner. They were able to reach a small shelter at 3,205 meters (10,515 feet) above sea level. Authorities couldn’t reach them on Sunday night because of high winds and were thwarted again on Monday. Police in Carinthia province said a helicopter using a winch picked them up on Tuesday morning and they were taken to a hospital.

