WATCH LIVE: Chad Daybell Trial

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Chad Daybell's murder trial is expected to start back up Tuesday.

WATCH LIVE:

The defense rested their case last Thursday with Chad choosing not to testify.

Jurors are back in the courtroom Tuesday for Day 30.



The prosecution continued to call their rebuttal witnesses to tie up any loose ends or questions they think might still be on the minds of the jurors.



The first witness on the stand was Dr. Eric Christensen, the chief medical examiner for state of Utah. He did the autopsy on Tammy Daybell. Christensen again testified that her death was a homicide and not undetermined.

The prosecution then called Detective David Stubbs. He brought in evidence that Chadwick Daybell had turned off and erased his Google location services and search history.



The prosecution said their rebuttal witnesses could finish today.



We could have closing arguments and the case could be in the hands of the jury by the end of this week.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.