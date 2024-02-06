FAA tells Congress not to raise the mandatory retirement for pilots until it can study the issue

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is warning against raising the mandatory retirement age for airline pilots. The FAA says it needs to study the safety implications before raising the age. FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker told key senators about the agency’s view of the issue in a letter that was made public late Monday. The House voted last year to raise the retirement age from 65 to 67 as part of a larger bill covering FAA operations. A Senate committee is scheduled to take up its version of the bill later this week.

