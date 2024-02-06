Landslide strikes buses and homes in southern Philippines, leaving 27 miners missing

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A landslide has struck buses and houses in a gold-mining village in the southern Philippines and a search is underway for 27 miners. A government officials said Wednesday that eight miners survived when the landslide struck two parked buses that would have taken the miners home from work Tuesday night. It’s not clear how many people were trapped in their homes when part of a mountainside cascaded down Masara village Tuesday night in the far-flung town of Maco in Davao de Oro province, but 11 residents were injured. Torrential rains have swamped the region on and off in recent weeks, but had eased when the landslide happened.

