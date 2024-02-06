Weight loss, diabetes drugs propel Eli Lilly to better-than-expected forecast for 2024

The popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro pushed Eli Lilly past fourth-quarter forecasts, and the drugmaker expects 2024 to turn out largely better than expected too, as new products build momentum. Lilly debuted on Tuesday a forecast for the new year that calls for adjusted earnings ranging from $12.20 to $12.70 per share as its new weight-loss drug Zepbound becomes established following its launch late last year. The data firm FactSet says analysts expect earnings of $12.39 per share. Zepound is a new version of Mounjaro. Analysts expect Zepbound sales to approach $2 billion this year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.