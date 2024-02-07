Indonesian presidential hopefuls are trying social media, K-pop to win young voters. Will it work?

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — As Indonesia votes this month to replace popular President Joko Widodo, all three candidates have all been aggressively seeking to win the votes of younger people, reaching out to them on the apps they use, through the K-pop music many love, and even video gaming events. They’re seen as the key to success, since of the 205 million eligible voters, 55% are either millennials or Gen. Z. The contenders have also made a point of stressing issues of concern to younger voters. Yet, the three candidates are more reflective of Indonesia’s conservative, male-dominated political scene, ranging in age from 54 to 72.

