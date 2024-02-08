Body-camera footage shows chaotic lead-up to Times Square brawl between police and migrants
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Newly-released body-camera footage shows the chaotic lead-up to a brawl between migrants and police in Times Square. In the video, officers can be seen approaching a group of men and ordering them to leave the area in front of a shelter. As one of the men is walking away, he says in Spanish, “They look like Ugly Betty.” Moments later, he is shoved into a doorway and arrested, setting off a melee between migrants and police. In addition to Yohenry Brito, six others have been indicted for their alleged role in the assault. Authorities are searching for at least five others.