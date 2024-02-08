Kansas’ AG is telling schools they must out trans kids to parents, even with no specific law
By JOHN HANNA and GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ attorney general is telling public schools that they’re required to tell parents their children are transgender or non-binary even if they’re not out at home. Republican Kris Kobach is doing so even though Kansas is not among the states with a law that explicitly has the requirement. Kobach maintains that failing to disclose when a child is socially transitioning or identifying as non-binary at school violates a parents’ rights. He sent letters in December to six local school districts and followed up with a public statement Thursday after four didn’t rewrite their policies. Kobach’s action is part of a trend of Republican attorneys general asserting their authority in culture war debates.