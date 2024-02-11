As Republican opposition grows to Ukraine aid, Senate leaders say the world is watching

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a growing number of Republicans oppose U.S. aid to Ukraine, the Senate’s leaders are arguing in strong terms that the money is crucial to pushing back against Russian President Vladimir Putin and maintaining America’s global standing. In the Capitol for a rare weekend session, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell issued stark warnings Sunday about the consequences of abandoning longtime U.S. allies in Europe. A test vote on the $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other countries comes as Donald Trump is trying to kill the assistance and has escalated his attacks on the NATO military alliance.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

