Winter storm system hits eastern New Mexico, headed next to Texas Panhandle and central Oklahoma

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A winter storm advisory has been issued for eastern New Mexico including the city of Roswell, which got its first notable snowfall of the season. The National Weather Service in Albuquerque said roads were reported to be snowpacked and icy across eastern Arizona with temperatures Sunday in the mid-30s _ 25 degrees below normal. The storm stems from a slow-moving system that first hit California early Wednesday. It moved out after days of wind, record rain and heavy snowfall that caused power outages, street flooding and hundreds of destructive mudslides around Los Angeles. It also dumped 3 feet of snow over three days in northern Arizona before tracking east Friday and making its way Saturday into New Mexico.

