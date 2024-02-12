Connecticut church pastor accused of selling meth out of rectory

WOODBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut pastor has been arrested on allegations that he sold crystal meth out of his church’s rectory. Police say the reverend of a United Methodist Church in Woodbury was taken into custody Friday after authorities received a tip about the drugs. The pastor was arrested on drug and motor vehicle charges after police say a cooperating witness tipped them off and set up a purported drug deal with the reverend. The pastor was released on $10,000 bail and was ordered to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Feb. 23. Phone and email messages were left Monday for the pastor and the church.

