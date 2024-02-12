Court documents identify Houston megachurch shooter and say AR-style rifle was used in attack

HOUSTON (AP) — Court documents say the shooter who opened fire at Houston megachurch shooter used an AR-style rifle before they were killed by security officers. A search warrant identified the shooter as Genesse Ivonna Moreno. The search warrant was released by the Montgomery County district attorney’s office as police officers surrounded a home in Conroe, about 40 miles from Houston. A motive for Sunday’s attack at celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church remains unclear. The shooting left a 5-year-old boy and man in his 50s injured.

By JUAN LOZANO, ACACIA CORONADO AND JIM VERTUNO Associated Press

