Difficult driving, closed schools, canceled flights: What to expect from Northeast snowstorm

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Parts of the Northeast are preparing for a coastal storm that’s expected to dump a foot or more of snow and pack 60 mph winds in some areas. Hazardous driving conditions, school closings and flight cancelations are predicted for when the storm hits Tuesday, along with possible power outages. The nation’s largest school system in New York City said it was switching classes to remote learning and closing its buildings for the day. Boston schools will be closed. Non-essential Massachusetts state employees were told not to go to their workplaces. Some of the highest snowfall totals, 12 to 15 inches, were forecast for the northern New York City suburbs and southwestern Connecticut.

