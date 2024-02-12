France accuses Russia of a disinformation campaign in a key election year

PARIS (AP) — France condemned “hostile” disinformation maneuvers from Russia. The country’s authorities accused Moscow of operating a long-running online manipulation campaign against Ukraine’s Western backers, in the lead up to the second anniversary of Moscow’s military invasion of its neighbor. French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné said that a network of “at least 193” websites had been set up with the aim “to spread Russian disinformation.” He spoke alongside his German and Polish counterparts after a meeting involving on Ukraine-related talks and other issues. French foreign ministry officials said Russia has been stepping up efforts to manipulate information and spread deception as its war in Ukraine drags into the third year.

