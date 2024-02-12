Hungary’s Orbán faces a rare political crisis at home after president’s resignation
By JUSTIN SPIKE
Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s long-serving government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán faces a rare political crisis after the president resigned amid public anger over her pardoning of a man convicted in a child sexual abuse case. The resignation has divided Orbán’s supporters and led some to believe that the president was sacrificed to shield the prime minister from the scandal’s political consequences. Some of Orbán’s opponents say he must bear the political consequences. Orbán has not publicly reacted to the resignations.