Less is more? Consumers have fewer choices as brands prune their offerings to focus on best sellers

NEW YORK (AP) — Plenty of retailers and suppliers are reducing the variety of their offerings to focus instead on what they think will sell best. Stew Leonard’s, a supermarket chain, now has 24 cereal flavors or types, down from 49 in 2019. Coca-Cola has discontinued half its drink brands to 200. Many businesses have decided less is better, justifying their limited selection by asserting shoppers don’t want so much choice. It’s also more profitable for companies because they’re not carrying over as many leftovers that need to be discounted.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.