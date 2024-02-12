One person killed, five others injured in subway station shooting in New York City, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say one person has been killed and five others have been injured in a shooting at a New York City subway station during the evening commute. Police say the shooting suspect remains at large after opening fire at about 4:38 p.m. Monday at the station in the Bronx. Police say a man in his 30s was killed. A Fire Department spokesperson described four of the other injuries as serious.Video from television news helicopters showed a subway train stopped at the station and orange evidence cones on the elevated platform.

