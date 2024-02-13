Dozens of people are dead and several are missing after boats collide in Congo, an official says

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A local official in Congo says dozens of people are dead and several are missing after two boats collided on the Congo River. The official says the boats loaded with people and goods crashed Monday about 100 kilometers east of Congo’s capital. Horrified residents watched from the riverbank. It was not immediately clear if anyone survived. Deadly boating accidents occur frequently in Congo as crews often overload small wooden vessels. Rivers are key to transport in the vast central African country with some of the world’s least developed road infrastructure.

