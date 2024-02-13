Millions of Indonesians vote for a new president in one of the world’s largest elections

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Millions of Indonesians are choosing a new president as the world’s third-largest democracy aspires to become a global economic powerhouse just over 25 years since emerging from a brutal authoritarian era. The incumbent Indonesian defense minister, who has been accused of human rights atrocities as an ex-general, is vying against two former governors to succeed the still-widely popular President Joko Widodo. Widodo’s rise from a riverside slum to his country’s presidency has showcased the vibrancy of his Southeast Asian nation’s democracy in a region rife with authoritarian regimes.

By NINIEK KARMINI and JIM GOMEZ Associated Press

