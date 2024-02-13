Nebraska GOP bills target college professor tenure and diversity, equity and inclusion

Two bills being considered by Nebraska lawmakers mirror those seen across the country targeting diversity initiatives and college professors, The bills before the Legislature’s Education Committee include one that would ban diversity, equity and inclusion at state colleges and universities. Another would eliminate tenure for college professors. Similar bills have been introduced in Republican-led legislatures across the country that have increasingly come to view some higher education institutions as bastions of liberal ideology. Scores of people turned out to testify on the bills, which faced more public opposition than support.

