Turkish police arrest an Islamic State suspect who worked at a nuclear power plant, reports say

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish media say counterterrorism police have arrested an Islamic State group suspect who was working at a nuclear power plant being built in the country’s south. They say the Russian national had been working at the Akkuyu nuclear facility under false identity papers. The $20 billion power plant is being built by Russian state-owned energy giant Rosatom in Mersin province on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast. It was inaugurated last April and is expected to start producing electricity next year. The suspect was brought before a court and jailed pending trial.

