US Virgin Islands pushes forward on stalled law allowing recreational marijuana use

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A stalled marijuana law in the U.S. Virgin Islands has received a big push after an advisory board approved a list of proposed rules and regulations that would govern the recreational use of cannabis in the territory. The board’s vote on Tuesday represented a key step toward implementing a law approved more than a year ago to allow the recreational use of marijuana in the islands. The law allows adults ages 21 and older to possess up to 2 ounces of marijuana, a half-ounce of cannabis concentrate and 1 ounce of products such as edibles for recreational, sacramental or medicinal use. A 30-day public comment period on the proposed regulations is scheduled to start soon.

