What is Alaskapox? Recent death brings attention to virus seen in small animals

NEW YORK (AP) — A recent death has brought new attention to the so-called Alaskapox virus. The bug belongs to a family of brick-shaped viruses that can infect animals and humans. Smallpox is perhaps the most famous of the group. But other family members include cowpox, horsepox and mpox — formerly known as monkeypox. An elderly man who died last month is believed to be the first known death from Alaskapox. He lived in the Kenai Peninsula and had a suppressed immune system because of cancer treatment. There have been fewer than 10 cases, all in Alaska, since the virus was discovered nine years ago.

