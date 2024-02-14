13-year-old girl dies days after being shot on front porch of home

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old southern Illinois girl who suffered a gunshot wound to her head while standing on a porch has died. Ra’niya Steward of Alton was shot around 3 p.m. Feb. 3 while standing on the front porch at a relative’s home. Investigators do not believe she was the target of the gunfire. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford, and Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine released a joint statement Wednesday announcing the girl’s death. Three Alton men, ages 19 to 24, have been charged with attempted first-degree murder and other felonies in connection to the shooting. They were being held in the Madison County Jail on Wednesday.

