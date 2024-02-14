Greek parliament to vote on legalizing same-sex marriage in first for an Orthodox Christian country

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s parliament is set to legalize same-sex civil marriage. That would be a first for an Orthodox Christian country, and the proposal has gone ahead despite opposition from the influential Church of Greece. Opinion polls suggest that most Greeks support the reform, and the issue has failed to trigger deep divisions in a country more concerned about a twin cost-of-living and housing crisis. The landmark bill drafted by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ center-right government is backed by leftwing opposition parties. The bill that comes up for a vote Thursday confers parental rights on married same-sex partners with children. But it precludes gay couples from parenthood through surrogate mothers in Greece.

