Here’s the latest on the investigation into the shooting at Joel Osteen’s megachurch
By JUAN A. LOZANO and JIM VERTUNO
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — A shooter’s motive for opening fire in celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s megachurch remains unclear three days after the violence, while her criminal record and documented history of mental illness come under greater scrutiny. Thirty-six-year-old Genesse Moreno was killed after exchanging gunfire with two off-duty officers after she opened fire in Lakewood Church on Sunday. Her 7-year-old son and a parishioner in his 50s were both injured. Now authorities say they’re reviewing Moreno’s history of mental illness, criminal record and a dispute with her former in-laws as they also investigate how she legally purchased the AR-style rifle used in the attack. Her son remains hospitalized in critical condition.