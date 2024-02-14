Nebraska Republican gives top priority to bill allowing abortions in cases of fatal fetal anomalies

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Republican Nebraska lawmaker has given top priority to a bill that would allow abortions beyond the state’s 12-week ban in cases of fatal fetal anomalies. State Sen. Merv Riepe’s bill would amend Nebraska’s 12-week ban to allow abortions when two doctors determine that a fetal anomaly would result in death upon birth or shortly thereafter. The bill also removes criminal penalties for doctors who perform an abortion outside the exceptions for rape, incest and to save the life of the mother listed in Nebraska’s ban. The bill comes as the nation finds itself embroiled in a tug-of-war over abortion access in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

