NYC trial scrutinizing lavish NRA spending under Wayne LaPierre nears a close

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York lawsuit claiming National Rifle Association executives wildly misspent millions of dollars of the nonprofit organization’s money on lavish perks for themselves is wrapping up after weeks of contentious testimony. Closing arguments are expected in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Thursday in the civil case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James against the NRA, its former CEO Wayne LaPierre and three other NRA officials. Jury deliberations are set to follow. LaPierre resigned just days before the trial opened Jan. 8. Prosecutors say LaPierre dodged state financial disclosure requirements while treating the NRA as his personal piggyback.

