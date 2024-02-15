Power outages hit Boston transit system during morning rush hour, stranding thousands
BOSTON (AP) — Thousands of commuters have been left stranded around Boston after power outages hit several lines of the beleaguered transit service. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority took to X, formerly known as Twitter, around 7 a.m. Thursday to say they were working to resolve the issue that was impacting several lines critical to helping commuters get to work in Boston. The power outages are the latest problem to hit the transit service, which in recent years has come under intense scrutiny for a series of safety issues that led to a federal review and orders to fix the problem.