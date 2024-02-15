Prince Harry races head-first down a skeleton sled track and says ‘everybody should do this’

WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Prince Harry has raced head-first on a tiny skeleton sled going 61.5 mph down a track at next year’s Invictus Games site. He said with a smile afterward “everyone should do this.” Harry was in Whistler, British Columbia, with wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, to visit athletes at training camps and to promote the games. The track he sped down twice Thursday is one of the world’s fastest bobsled tracks and also hosts skeleton races. The British prince founded the Invictus Games for wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans after he served in Afghanistan. The 2025 games in Vancouver and Whistler will be the first featuring winter sports.

