Rob Manfred says he will retire as baseball commissioner in January 2029 after 14 years

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he will retire when his current term ends in January 2029. Speaking at a spring training news conference, Manfred noted he will be 70 years old and been commissioner for 14 years when his term ends on Jan. 25, 2029. The 65-year-old succeeded Bud Selig in January 2015 and was given a five-year term. Owners voted in November 2018 to offer Manfred a new deal through the 2024 season, then voted last July to approve his latest term.

