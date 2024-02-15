The Biden administration announces $970 million in grants for airport improvements across the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is giving airports $970 million for improvements in terminals including things like wider concourses, new baggage-handling systems, and more gates. The White House announced the new grant spending on Thursday. The money will go to 114 airports in 44 states, and it comes from a $5 billion grant program to modernize airport terminals. The biggest winner is Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, which will get $50 million for a project to connect terminals and make other improvements.

