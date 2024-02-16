Biden’s rightward shift on immigration angers advocates. But it’s resonating with many Democrats

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Democrats’ reframing of the immigration debate risks straining President Joe Biden’s support from immigrants and their advocates who campaigned for him in 2020. But it appears to be working for Democrats after they won a special election in New York. Some Democrats who embraced more welcoming policies in response to the Trump administration’s programs at the border are now saying they can get tough on border security and adopt policies long sought by Republicans. Biden backed a Senate proposal that would have set daily limits on border crossings. And now Democrats are planning to campaign to reelect him by emphasizing that Republicans causing the deal to collapse.

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press

