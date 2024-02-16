Cambodia to install hundreds of wildlife cameras in an effort to restore its tiger population

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia will begin installing hundreds of monitoring cameras and import four tigers from India as part of a plan to restore its tiger population. Tigers were declared “functionally extinct” in Cambodia in 2016, with the last tiger spotted in 2007 by a camera trap -– a hidden camera that is triggered by the movement of animals. Cambodia’s Environment Ministry says it plans to install cameras at one-kilometer intervals to monitor wildlife, particularly those preyed upon by tigers such as deer and wild boar. Four tigers will be sent from India by the end of the year to be settled in a protected zone inside a wildlife sanctuary,

