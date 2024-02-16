Oregon TV station apologizes after showing racist image during program highlighting good news

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A television station in Portland, Oregon, says it deeply regrets inadvertently showing a racist image during a program aimed at highlighting positive stories. KGW-TV displayed the image Thursday evening during a segment called “The Good Stuff,” which invited viewers to share “cheesy, silly, or memorable” photos from the past. KGW said the image appeared to be from the 1950s and depicted children throwing balls towards a sign prominently displaying a racial slur. The station said it understands “the profound hurt this image inflicted upon our viewers and staff, particularly members of our Black community.” Leaders of the Portland NAACP chapter said they were appalled.

