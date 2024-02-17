African leaders condemn Israel’s offensive in Gaza

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Leaders at an African Union summit in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa have condemned Israel’s offensive in Gaza and called for its immediate end. Moussa Faki, the chair of the African Union Commission, said Saturday that Israel’s offensive is the “most flagrant” violation of international humanitarian law. Azali Assoumani, president of the Comoros and the outgoing chairperson of the African Union, praised the case brought by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice. During last year’s AU summit, an Israeli delegate was unceremoniously removed from the plenary hall amid a row over the country’s observer status at the continental body.

