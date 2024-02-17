George Santos sues late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for tricking him into making videos to ridicule him

NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. George Santos is suing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. Santos’ lawsuit says Kimmel deceived him into making videos on the Cameo app that were used to ridicule the disgraced New York Republican on air. The complaint alleges that Kimmel misrepresented himself to induce Santos to create personalized videos capitalizing on and ridiculing Santos’ “gregarious personality.” It says the videos were used on Kimmel’s show for a segment called “Will Santos Say It?” A Disney representative listed as a press contact for the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show didn’t immediately respond Saturday to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment. Santos was expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives last year.

