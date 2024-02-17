Here’s a look inside Donald Trump’s $355 million civil fraud verdict as an appeals fight looms

NEW YORK (AP) — On the witness stand last year, Donald Trump proclaimed: “I have a lot of cash.” After Friday’s eye-popping penalty in his New York civil fraud trial, he’s going to need it — and maybe more. A judge ordered the former president to fork over $355 million, plus interest. The judge found he lied for years about his wealth on financial statements he used to secure loans and make deals as he built the real estate empire that vaulted him to fame and the presidency. The financial penalty could put the Republican presidential front-runner in a serious cash crunch. He has vowed to appeal.

