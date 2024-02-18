‘Bob Marley: One Love’ stirs up $27.7M weekend, ‘Madame Web’ flops

NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Pictures’ Bob Marley biopic “Bob Marley: One Love” outperformed expectations to debut at No. 1 at the box office with a $27.7 million opening weekend. But Sony’s “Madame Web” flopped with one of the lowest debuts for a movie centered on a Marvel character. Both films launched in theaters on Tuesday to rope in Valentine’s Day moviegoers. But on a weekend that was once expected to go to “Madame Web,” “One Love” emerged as the much-preferred option in theaters, despite largely poor reviews. Paramount is forecasting that “One Love” will gross $51 million over its first six days.

