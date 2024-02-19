EU launches non-military mission to protect cargo ships in Red Sea from Houthi attacks

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has launched a naval mission to help protect cargo ships in the Red Sea. Attacks on civilian maritime traffic by Houthi rebels in Yemen are hampering trade and driving up prices. The mission has been dubbed Aspides, Greek for “shield,” and will be run out of Larissa in Greece under the command of Greek Commodore Vasilios Griparis. Iranian-backed Houthis have waged a persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships over Israel’s offensive in Gaza against Hamas. In response, U.S. and British forces have bombed multiple targets used by the Houthis. The EU mission will not take part in any military strikes.

