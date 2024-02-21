A farm truck falls into a ravine in the central Philippines killing 14, police say

BACOLOD, Philippines (AP) — A farm truck carrying villagers in the central Philippines drove off a cliff in an accident that left 14 passengers dead. Three other people on the truck, including the driver, were seriously injured in the accident on Wednesday in Mabinay town in Negros Oriental province, a police spokesperson said. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident, but the driver told an investigator that he lost control of the truck, which veered off the road and plummeted into a 131-foot deep ravine. Deadly road accidents are common in the Philippines because of weak enforcement of traffic laws, rickety vehicles and inadequate road safety signs and railings.

