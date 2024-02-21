Ex-romantic partner of Massachusetts governor says she’s ready to serve on state’s high court

BOSTON (AP) — Appeals Court Associate Justice Gabrielle R. Wolohojian, a former romantic partner of Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, says she’s ready to serve on the state’s highest court. Wolohojian testified Wednesday before the Governor’s Council on her nomination to the court. Healey has said her past relationship with Wolohojian shouldn’t deny the state the benefit of having her serve on the state Supreme Judicial Court. Healey has also said she doesn’t think Wolohojian would have to recuse herself from cases involving the administration despite their personal history. Massachusetts Republican Party Chair Amy Carnevale faulted Healey for relying on “a select group of rubber stamp advisors” in making the decision.

