Americans reporting nationwide cellular outages from AT&T, Cricket Wireless and other providers

Published 5:27 AM

A number of Americans are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers, according to data from Downdetector.

AT&T had more than 50,000 outages this morning, in locations including Houston, Atlanta and Chicago.

Cricket Wireless had more than 9,000, the outage tracking website said Thursday. Verizon had more than 2,000 outages and T-Mobile had more than 1,000 outages. Boost Mobile had more than 450 outages.

