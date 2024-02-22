Guilty plea from the man accused of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl from an upstate New York park

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (AP) — A man accused of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl from a state park in upstate New York pleaded guilty to two felony counts and faces 47 years to life in prison. Craig Ross Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday under a plea deal to first-degree kidnapping and predatory sexual assault of a child. Ross was charged in the abduction of the girl on Sept. 30 from Moreau Lake State Park, located in a rural area about 35 miles north of Albany. A massive search ended two days later when state police troopers and an FBI SWAT team stormed a camper Ross was staying in.

