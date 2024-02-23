Cellphone data cited in court filing raises questions about testimony on Fani Willis relationship

ATLANTA (AP) — Cellphone location data cited in a court filing raises questions about the testimony given by a special prosecutor who had a romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis while working on the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump. The cellphone location data was disclosed in a court filing Friday by Trump’s attorneys. An investigator says it shows prosecutor Nathan Wade had visited the neighborhood south of Atlanta where Willis lived at least 35 times during the first 11 months of 2021. Wade had testified that he had been there fewer than 10 times before he was hired as special prosecutor in November 2021.

