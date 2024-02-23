Florida refuses to bar unvaccinated students from school suffering a measles outbreak

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s controversial surgeon general is drawing criticism for his handling of an elementary school’s measles outbreak, telling parents of unvaccinated children it is their choice whether their student attends class. Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s statement is a direct contravention of federal guidelines that call for those students’ mandatory exclusion. Six children have been infected with the highly contagious and potentially deadly virus at Manatee Bay Elementary School in suburban Fort Lauderdale. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Ladapo during the COVID-19 pandemic because both are opposed to vaccine and mask mandates and school closures. The American Academy of Pediatrics and other doctors say Ladapo is risking the lives of the unvaccinated children and others by not barring them.

