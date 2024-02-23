NCAA infractions committee could discipline administrators tied to violations and ID them publicly
By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer
The NCAA Committee on Infractions has outlined potential penalties for rules violators in leadership positions beyond the coaching staff, up to and including school presidents. The committee met this week in Charlotte to discuss how it would implement new legislation emphasizing individual accountability. Individuals who were active or passive actors in the violations also could be identified by name in public infractions reports. Previously, the identities of violators were kept anonymous. Yahoo Sports first reported details of the meeting.