Jen Pawol becomes the first woman to umpire a spring training game since 2007

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It took eight years but Jen Pawol made the leap from the minors to a major league game spring training contest when she umpired the Grapefruit League opener between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals at CACTI Park of The Palm Beaches on Saturday. Pawol’s spring training debut marked the first time since 2007 that a woman umpired a major league spring training game, last done by Ria Cortesio. With a ponytail coming out of her ballcap, Pawol was stationed at third base.

