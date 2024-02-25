Former NFL MVP Cam Newton involved in scuffle at 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Atlanta

A video surfaced Sunday that appeared to show 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player Cam Newton being involved in a scuffle at a 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Atlanta. The video shows Newton, wearing one of his custom-made hats, being shoved by three people near the top of a set of steps before the altercation moves toward a fence line. The video lasts less than 30 seconds before the altercation is broken up by a policeman and event security at the WeBall Sports x DynastyU 7v7 tournament at B.E.S.T. Academy. Newton, the No. 1 overall pick in 2011 out of Auburn, does not appear to throw any punches in the video, although there is one punch thrown in his direction. It’s unclear if the punch landed on the former quarterback.

