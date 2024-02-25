Jamaican woman accused of throwing 5-month-old daughter from roof charged with murder

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in Jamaica say they have charged a 27-year-old woman with murder after she was accused of throwing her 5-month-old daughter from a roof late last year. Authorities said in a statement Sunday that the woman was at home with some relatives and her partner in early December when she became angry that he didn’t want to immediately talk about their relationship and stormed out of a room with the baby. Police say she went to the building’s third floor and threw the girl, named Destiny, to the concrete below. Officials say the girl was taken to a hospital but died.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.